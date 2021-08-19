Hunt County government officials will not consider implementing mandates to wear masks for employees or visitors, as the county lingers in the midst of a surge in COVID-19.
“We are under the governor’s orders and we are not going to break the law,” said Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall, referring to Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that restricted local entities from instituting mask mandates.
The Texas Supreme Court on Sunday temporarily blocked mask mandates in
Dallas and Bexar counties, which had sought to defy the order.
Stovall said he has no intention of doing the same in Hunt County.
“I’m not going to spend taxpayer dollars to try and fight it,” he said.
The courts inside the Hunt County Courthouse, including the 196th and 354th District courts and the County Courts At Law, are under the direction of the Office of Court Administration and 196th District Judge
Andrew Bench, the county’s Administrative Judge.
As of Wednesday, masks are encouraged, but not required, at the courthouse, although security officers are taking mandatory temperature checks and are asking if anyone entering the building has experienced COVID-19 symptoms.
The Paris Independent School District Board voted Tuesday to make masks a part of the student dress code.
Helen M. Williams, Chief Communications Officer with the Greenville ISD, which began the new school year Monday, said masks remain optional for students in the district.
Masks are also optional for anyone visiting the City of Greenville offices, although masking is recommended.
Meanwhile, Hunt County recorded dozens more cases of the virus overnight and the ICU at the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville remains filled to overflowing with COVID-19 patients, almost all of whom were not vaccinated against the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Tuesday evening that Hunt County had 6,117 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 71 cases since Monday, with 1,244 probable cases, 41 more than had been previously reported.
The state agency reported Hunt County had a total 185 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of the most recent count Tuesday.
Hunt County had 6,925 estimated cumulative recoveries of the virus as of Tuesday, 54 more than Monday.
There were 436 active cases of the virus reported in Hunt County Tuesday, 58 more than had been reported one day earlier.
Lisa Hill the Director of the Foundation Development and Marketing Communications for Hunt Regional Healthcare said as of Tuesday morning, the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville had 62 COVID patients.
“Twenty-one of these patients are in our 16 bed ICU which means we have double occupancy in five of our ICU rooms,” Hill said. “We are waiting on sufficient staffing to double patients in additional ICU rooms. There are 15 patients holding in the emergency room in Greenville and one in Quinlan today waiting on inpatient beds. There are 16 ICU patients on ventilators – none are vaccinated.”
Hill said additional nurses are arriving.
“Of the 20 traveler nurses expected on Monday, 17 arrived and are being oriented at this time,” Hill said. “We have received notice that 10 ICU nurses and eight respiratory therapists from the state will arrive tomorrow.”
The traveler nurses are costing Hunt Regional Healthcare approximately $200,000 per week. The Hunt County Commissioners Court Monday pledged to dedicate $1 million in federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding to the hospital district to help it recover the additional costs.
“Currently the CDC is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional vaccine dose,” Hill said.
Those eligible include individuals receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood; who have received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system; who have received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system; who have moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome); advanced or untreated HIV infection; or who are receiving active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress their immune response.
Anyone who fits the current criteria for the third dose can make an appointment at the Hunt Regional Healthcare Urgent Care Center using the link https://hrmedpartners.org/covid-vaccine-information/.
“It has been confirmed the Medicine Shoppe pharmacy in Greenville is also providing third doses by appointment,” Hill said. “Other area pharmacies and CareVide are providing first and second doses of the COVID vaccine and we strongly encourage anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so at your earliest convenience.”
The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Hunt County, reported 2,853 patients were in hospital beds with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, which accounted for 23.33% of the 12,227 patients hospitalized due to the virus across Texas. The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E reported that as of Monday, 18.36% of all hospitalized patients in the region were due to COVID-19.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 43.69% of the Hunt County population 12 years and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with 35.86% being fully vaccinated.
The state agency said 70.11% of the Hunt County population 65 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and with 62.92% being fully vaccinated.
Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state are available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
Multiple locations in Greenville and Hunt County have doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available, with a list online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
