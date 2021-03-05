The Greenville Golden Kiwanis restarted delivering Meals On Wheels (MOW) on Tuesday, March 2 for the Senior Center Resources and Public Transit/The Connection (SCRPT) after almost a year off due to COVID-19.
The organization, mostly made up of senior citizens with an average age of 74 was concerned about the virus’ risk.
The club’s Pat Bowman said many of the club’s members have already received the vaccine so they felt it was time to restart the MOW efforts., committing to make the deliveries every Tuesday for the remainder of 2021 and probably well into the future.
Two teams with at least two members per team handle the deliveries over two routes. The A-1 route covers about 25 to 30 homes in North Greenville and the A-3 route delivers to four different apartment complexes with about 35 to 40 apartments.
During the deliveries all team members wear masks. Bowman said 23 of the club’s 35 members are committed to the delivery teams. Attached above are pictures of our two teams which made deliveries on Tuesday.
