Just like pretty much everything else, the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting ceremonies planned in downtown Greenville this week in recognition of April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.
Volunteers with the Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center, Bikers Against Child Abuse along with local attorneys and members of the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Hunt County were expected to meet Thursday afternoon at The SPOT park at the corner of Wesley and Lee Streets to install hundreds of pinwheels, representing each of the children assisted by the Children’s Advocacy Center during the past year. The event also typically featured the placement of hundreds of blue “No Excuse For Child Abuse” flags.
The organized effort has been canceled, although there is a chance some members from the agencies may still plant the pinwheels individually.
A planned group photo in front of the Hunt County Courthouse Friday in honor of national “Go Blue Day,” when everyone is being asked to wear blue in support of child abuse prevention, has also been scrapped.
“But we're going to encourage people to wear Blue on April 3 and post on social media,” said Lori Cope, executive director of CASA for Hunt County.
The Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center provides comprehensive victim services to survivors of child abuse and sexual assault. Services include on-site sexual assault medical services and professional counseling.
“We are all still very busy providing services for our clients,” said Holly Robinson, executive director of the center. “We are still providing emergency interviews when needed and we are able to provide telephone advocacy to any sexual assault victims that present to one of the ER's. All of our therapy has moved to Telehealth so we are all able to still stay engaged with our clients but it can be challenging.”
Those who may want more information can contact the Children’s Advocacy Center at 903-454-9998 or visit the agency’s website at www.ccnetx.org.
CASA volunteers are appointed by judges in district courts who are hearing cases regarding allegations of child abuse and neglect. The appointees are assigned to meet and visit with the children and to act on their behalf when it comes time for the cases to go to court.
“Prevention of child abuse and neglect is achievable,” Cope said. “It takes strong communities that have the resources and services that will assist families when they need help and citizens that will assist in implementing these resources and services.”
The CASA office can be reached at 903-450-4410 or by visiting the agency’s website at www.casaforhuntcounty.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.