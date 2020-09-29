Hunt County reported 30 additional COVID-19 cases Monday night, with an additional death reported because of the virus.
State health officials indicate Hunt County has had three dozen COVID-19 related deaths, while the Greenville Middle School is closed this week as a precaution.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the most recent cases included 20 from the Greenville ZIP codes; three from Commerce, two each from Royse City and Quinlan, and one each from Campbell, Caddo Mills and Wolfe City.
All of the patients were reported recovering at home.
The latest fatality was reported to be a male, age 50-64 from Greenville.
The county’s latest COVID-19 report issued Tuesday morning indicated there were 1,6362 total COVID-19 cases, an increase of 67 cases in the past week. There were1,518 recoveries reported Tuesday, 58 more than on Sept. 22. There were 117 current cases reported, with a total of 106 of the patients reported to be recovering at home, and with 11 remaining in the hospital as of Tuesday.
A total of 27 people from Hunt County have died of COVID-19, which included the latest case reported Tuesday. The number of state-reported deaths was set at 36 and the number of deaths certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was also 36.
Officials with the Greenville Middle School announced Monday evening that Greenville Middle School would be closed for the remainder of the week because of more than 10 percent of the campus population being directly exposed to an individual who had tested positive for COVID-19.
The district conducted contact tracing and all those who were in close contact with the COVID-positive individual had been notified. Those who had been in direct contact with a COVID-positive individual have received a contact tracing phone call and will be quarantined and participate in online learning. The tentative plan is for those students and employees to return on Thursday, Oct. 8, for those who do not develop symptoms.
For the rest of the students and employees who have not been in direct contact and who did not receive a contact-tracing phone call, the plan is to participate in online learning for the rest of the week and return to campus on Monday, Oct. 5.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting a total of 18,585 COVID-19 tests that had been conducted in Hunt County as of Tuesday, an increase of 495 tests in the past week.
Texas A&M-Commerce was reporting Tuesday that 63 students and four employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating, while six students and nine employees have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are quarantined.
• Information on the impact of COVID-19 at the university is available at https://new.tamuc.edu/coronavirus/.
• Information on the impact of COVID-19 in Hunt County is available at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Information on the statewide impact of COVID-19 is available from the Texas Department of State Health Services at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83.
The TEA is reporting there were 3,720 students and 3,053 staff members in school districts across the state reported to be COVID-19 positive as of the end of the last week. The TEA’s COVID-19 page is listed at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/schools/texas-education-agency/.
