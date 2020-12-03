Unfortunately, this year Santa won’t be wearing his blue outfit and will not be carrying a badge in Hunt County.
The annual Blue Santa program, in which law enforcement personnel, first responders and many others from across Hunt County join forces to help assist dozens of area children whose lives had been impacted by crime, will not be conducted this Christmas.
The Greenville Municipal Police Association and organizer Brittany Peters-Sims issued a statement Wednesday, indicating the effort was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have had many messages and phone calls over the last few weeks inquiring about GMPA Blue Santa 2020 and after much thought, brainstorming and heartache on what to do, we had to come to the conclusion that Blue Santa will not be happening this year due to COVID,” Sims said. “It’s very disappointing and not what any of us wanted, but keeping everyone’s safety and health first and foremost it is our only option.”
The Greenville Municipal Police Association Blue Santa program worked alongside multiple law enforcement agencies to fill the wishes of 53 children in 2019, the fifth year the association has conducted the Blue Santa program.
But the organizers are already looking ahead to next year’s program.
A fundraiser has been launched online that had collected $325 as of Thursday morning.
Each Christmas the GMPA seeks to assist children affected by crime or tragedy. All of the children are referred by area law enforcement agencies.
The lists are filled by the sponsors, which are Blue Santa’s helpers.
Blue Santa also enters a float in the Greenville Christmas Parade, which was also curtailed this year because of the pandemic.
Anyone needing additional information can contact Brittany Peters-Sims with Coker-Mathews Funeral Home at 903-455-4110 or visit the program’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GMPABlueSanta/.
