Attention: The story below has been updated since its original publication. Starting Monday, March 30, the Greenville Independent School District will provide meals for students in one package, consisting of breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack, at each of its campuses and the Wesley Martin Administration Building between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Monday through Friday.
The Greenville Independent School District will continue to offer free meals to students while Hunt County is under a shelter-in-place order as a precaution against potential exposure to coronavirus.
On Thursday, GISD sent out a survey asking if families would prefer bus stop drop-off to campus pick-up for meal distribution, but since the Hunt County Commissioners Court’s issuing of a disaster declaration Monday, the district has decided to continue with on-campus “grab and go” only.
Each campus and the Wesley Martin Administration Building will have packaged meals available for students from 9:30-10:30 a.m., which will contain breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack.
While families will not be required to provide proof of need to qualify, the district asks that they bring each child who will be receiving a meal with them. For families who may have situations that make it difficult to get to one of the campuses at the specified times, it is recommended that they email GISD’s chief communications officer, Helen Williams, at williamsh@greenvilleisd.com, to make special arrangements.
“We’ll be connecting families with volunteers in the area,” Williams told the Herald-Banner. “We’ve had a lot of people with various churches in town pitch in and offer to help with transportation and other challenges families might have.”
