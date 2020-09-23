Shortly after 3 p.m. today, Greenville ISD announced that it would be discontinuing bus transportation immediately for the next two weeks (until Thursday, Oct. 8), after multiple transportation department employees tested positive for COVID-19.
In her announcement, Director of Health Services Noel Bares said that contact tracing had been conducted and that everyone who had come into contact with those employees had been called and informed of the situation. She also said that those who have not received a call should assume that their child has not come into contact with any of the COVID-19 positive transportation department employees that were identified.
When teachers and other staff members were made aware of the situation, they called the parents of students who have been taking the bus and told them to make arrangements to get their children home safely.
Teachers are also working with parents to switch over to online learning for the children until Oct. 8, if that’s their preference.
Bares ended her letter with the following reminder:
“If you begin experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, please consult with your health care provider and inform your school nurse. If you have questions, please do not hesitate to contact me.”
Nurse Bares can be called at 903-454-8871.
