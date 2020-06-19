The state had originally planned to release guidelines this week, but superintendents were informed that they would be coming out June 23, rather than June 16. Once we have state guidelines in hand, we will be able to finalize our plans.
During the decision-making process, we are committed to:
1. Protecting health and safety
2. Providing a continuous, high-quality educational program
In an ideal world, we would be able to resume in-person school in the fall with no health risks to students, staff or families. However, since that is not a realistic expectation, we are planning for several scenarios. We are designing plans with an online option, in-person option, and a hybrid option.
We have organized a Rapid Response Team made up of campus principals and district administrators to design a detailed blueprint for the 2020-21 school year. Our goal is that every campus and department have a plan that ensures that in the case of a shutdown, we are up and running within 24 hours and students are back to learning, even if that’s from home. We’re analyzing everything and making plans that fully anticipate how we can handle shutdowns and other situations that may arise.
The first day of school is Aug. 17 – approximately two months. During that time, we will continue to pay close attention to developments and guidelines from the state, and we will be in touch with experts in both the health and educational fields so that we can design a system that is both flexible and effective. We learned a lot this spring about the potential for remote instruction.
We will also continue to survey parents about their opinions and ideas, which vary widely. In May, we completed our first survey, which we will repeat in June and July to get the most current feedback. Some parents strongly favor in-person instruction, and others strongly oppose it. Early indications are that instruction may need to be delivered in a variety of ways. As we continue to solidify plans for doing so, we will keep you in the loop.
