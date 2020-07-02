Innovation First recently donated 500 of their specially-designed reusable face shields – called RobotShields – to Greenville ISD, for staff members to use this coming school year.
Two months ago, Innovation First announced that they had repurposed their manufacturing facility in Greenville to mass-produce the face shields and that they were making about 250 face shields per hour.
RobotShields were designed in partnership with robotics coaches and students with the Robonauts robotics team in Houston, who developed the original concept and design and built a prototype.
Greenville ISD staff said they appreciated the donation of the shields and ear savers (for use with cloth face masks), as they plan contingencies upon contingencies, because of COVID-19, for the 2020-21 school year.
After receiving instructions from the Texas Education Agency, the district plans to begin school on Aug. 17, and will offer families two different options for instruction:
• Option 1 is full-time, in-person classes on campus, but with heightened hygiene and disinfection protocols, and
• Option 2 is full-time virtual eLearning for grades, and the curriculum would be identical, and the expectations for attendance would be the same for those students who are taking in-person classes.
Online registration through GISD’s website is scheduled to begin Monday.
For those who choose the in-person instruction option, the districted plans to minimize large gatherings like pep rallies and assemblies, and will observe social distancing when possible. Staff working inside school buildings will be required to wear masks or face shields, and the district will strongly encourage students to wear masks or face shields as well.
While transportation by bus will be provided for students who need it, the district encourages families to drive, carpool, or walk with their children to school to reduce the possibility of exposure to the virus. For those who have no alternative other than to use the bus, hand sanitizer with be provided when students enter the bus.
If a student of teacher tests positive for coronavirus, the district plans to do the following:
“When notification of a possible exposure occurs, Greenville ISD, in coordination with local health authorities, will begin contact tracing and complete a thorough risk assessment,” a post on GISD’s website said. “Based on this assessment, a determination as to whether an entire classroom or multiple classrooms are required to quarantine will be made.
“Students will have the opportunity to access virtual content during the quarantine period.”
For more information on how the 2020-21 school year may look for Greenville ISD, visit their FAQ at www.greenvilleisd.com/Page/2966.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.