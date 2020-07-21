Late last week, school districts in Texas received further instructions from the Texas Education Agency on how to structure their online learning options for the coming school year.
To give families options this year in the wake of COVID-19, Greenville ISD will be offering the following choices at various grade levels:
• Pre-K through second grade: Students can take traditional, face-to-face classes on campus, or receive instruction and do assignments online “asynchronously,” which means they’re not all logging in and participating in the lesson at the same time.
• Third through eighth grade: Students can take traditional, face-to-face classes on campus, or receive instruction and do assignments online “synchronously,” which means they will be required to log in and participate in the lesson at the same time as the rest of their class and interact with their teacher in real-time.
• High school: For all courses, students can take traditional, face-to-face classes on campus. However, courses that have a state-given end-of-course (EOC) final exam – English I-III, Algebra I and II, Biology and U.S. History – if taken online, will be taught synchronously, while the non-EOC tested classes will be taught asynchronously if taken online.
Regardless of which option a family chooses, the district’s rules regarding attendance and truancy still apply.
These plans, however, are still subject to change as additional instructions come from TEA over the next few weeks.
“This is still very fluid information,” GISD Superintendent Demetrus Liggins told the Herald-Banner. “In fact, we’re going to have another conference with the (TEA) commissioner (Mike Morath) tomorrow, so it will likely continue to change.”
At tonight’s Greenville ISD Board of Trustees meeting, the board plans to attest that the instruction that students who take the courses online receive will be up to the same standard as that which those who take the same course in person.
While the Greenville ISD Board of Trustees will meet tonight at the Wesley Martin Administration Building, the public will only be able to access the meeting online, through YouTube Live at www.greenvilleisd.com/live, or by phone by dialing 1-346-248-7799 and entering the meeting ID 850 789 4583 and password 801283. Public comments can be submitted by email to comments@greenvilleisd.com.
Families with questions about GISD’s plans for the 2020-21 school year and how to register for which instruction model they prefer may call 903-457-2500.
