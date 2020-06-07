After a challenging second semester because of COVID-19, as well as after employees at two different campuses called in sick for coronavirus-related reasons in recent weeks, Greenville ISD had its first Rapid Response Team meeting Thursday, in which its members began work on developing a long-term plan for safely continuing teaching and learning in these uncertain times.
“We just had our first meeting, and we’ll be spending at least the next two weeks working on our long-term rapid response plan, so that we can have it ready in time for the next school year,” GISD Chief Communications Officer Helen Williams told the Herald-Banner.
The need for such a contingency plan was highlighted during the last week of May, when Greenville ISD employees at two different campuses were sent home after teachers called in sick, either reporting coronavirus-like symptoms or testing positive for COVID-19.
On the morning of Wednesday, May 27, a teacher at Greenville Middle School contacted Principal Courtney Baker, and reported “feeling sick with symptoms associated with coronavirus.” Even though the person who called in had not yet been tested for COVID-19, the Greenville Middle School campus was closed so that it could be disinfected.
Then, the next day, on Thursday, May 28, a teacher at the Crockett Elementary School/Katherine G. Johnson STEM Academy campus contacted Principal Sebastian Bozas, informing him that they had tested positive for COVID-19.
After being notified of the coronavirus-positive case, GISD closed that campus as well.
As a further health precaution, both campuses also postponed their student belongings pick-up days, with Greenville Middle School rescheduling theirs from Thursday, May 28, to this past Wednesday, while Crockett Elementary School/Katherine G. Johnson STEM Academy has not yet decided on a new date for its pick-up day.
As for the current health status of the two individuals who called in for coronavirus-related reasons, Williams told the Herald-Banner that both of the teachers have so far declined to provide the press with any updates because of privacy concerns.
