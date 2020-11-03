Through waivers from both the U.S. and Texas departments of agriculture, Greenville ISD began offering free breakfast and lunch to all of its students Monday, and not just those who normally qualify for free and reduced lunch.
The free meals will continue to be offered to students until the end of the 2020-21 school year.
The meals will be available to both on-campus learners and those who are taking their classes remotely, who can pick up grab-and-go meals at any of the following campuses: Carver Elementary, Greenville High School, Katherine G. Johnson STEM Academy/Crockett Elementary, and Travis Elementary/Sixth Grade Center.
Students who are 18 years old or younger will be eligible, and parents or legal guardians will be able to pick up meals with or without their children present. However, if their child is not present, the parent will need to bring proof of guardianship, such as a student ID number, Skyward family access information, or a copy of the child's birth certificate.
Despite the shift to being able to offer free meals to all of its students, payment will still be required for outstanding balances from meals that were served before November.
Those with questions may call GISD's child nutrition department at 903-408-4415.
