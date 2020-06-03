The Greenville Independent School District, the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library and multiple nonprofits will be working throughout the coming months to help prevent Greenville-area children in need and their families from going hungry this summer.
Starting Monday, Greenville ISD will be providing free meals to students from 9:30-10:30 a.m., two days per week, on Mondays and Wednesdays, at its Bowie and Carver elementary school campuses and at the Wesley Martin Administration Building at 4004 Moulton St.
Also, starting Tuesday, Greenville’s public library will be distributing free summer lunches to children, 11 a.m. to noon, five days per week, Monday through Friday, from June 9 to Aug. 14.
The meal assistance at the library this summer will be one of four regular lunch distributions in the county, all of which are organized by United Way of Hunt County and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The other three distribution spots in Hunt County are in:
• Celeste, 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday, at Celeste Elementary School, at 605 W. Crockett St.
• Commerce, noon to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, at Norris Community Center, at 1007 Ross St..
• Wolfe City, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Monday through Thursday, at Multipurpose Center on Dallas Street.
Greenville ISD has also released information on how families can qualify for P-EBT (Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer), which is one-time food assistance benefit for families who lost access to free and reduced-price meals because of school closures as a precaution against COVID-19.
To qualify for a P-EBT, children must meet one of the following criteria:
• Children 21 years old or younger who were approved for free or reduced-price meals at school for the 2019-20 academic year
• Children who attend a school that offers free meals to all students, such as Travis Elementary School
• Children ages 5-18 who received SNAP food benefits for March 2020
Families who qualify for P-EBT benefits may be eligible for as much as $285 per child, which will be loaded onto the Lone Star Card if they already get SNAP benefits, or they will receive a special P-EBT card through the mail that’s loaded with their benefits.
Those who would like to apply for P-EBT benefits or learn more information about the program may do so online, at hhs.texas.gov/PEBT
In addition to the student meal services being provided, multiple area non-profits will continue to offer food assistance to Hunt County families.
Hunt Shared Ministries (or FISH), which gets its food supply from the North Texas Food Bank, not only offers food assistance but can often also sometimes help families with their rent, mortgage or utility payments. To begin the application process to receive food assistance through FISH, call 903-455-0545.
Another area charity, Community Seeds, will be giving out USDA Farmers to Families food boxes on the weekly basis, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturdays, at the Wesley United Methodist Church parking lot.
The boxes will include fresh vegetables, fruit and dairy products. To receive a box or offer to volunteer to work the distribution, call the Community Seeds office at 903-634-5673.
Greenville’s Crossroads Church also plans to continue its mobile food pantry events in the coming months, but has not yet worked out a schedule with the North Texas Food Bank. So far, at each of its previous distributions, on May 6 and May 27, the church – partnered with the NTFB and the Texas National Guard – has served about 300 cars worth of families. The church is at 1501 E. Joe Ramsey Blvd., next to the Majestic 12 Movie Theater, and can be contacted at 903-450-4438.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.