Even after the Texas Supreme Court’s ruling Thursday, which effectively nullified Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates in schools, Greenville ISD is currently still leaving it up to parents to decide whether or not their children will be masked.
As of Friday afternoon, the district’s plan is still for masks to be optional, GISD’s Communications Officer Helen Williams said.
Also on Friday, the district released updated figures on the total number of positive cases the district has seen since July 21. The district reported that there had been a total of three positive cases identified on campus among students and a total of nine positive cases identified on campus among staff. The district also reported that there had been a total of 25 positive cases reported off campus for students and a total of nine positive cases reported off campus for staff.
With GISD’s student population totaling at about 5,100, the on-campus reported cases come out to about .06% of the student body district wide, and the positive cases reported off campus make up about .5% of the students in the district.
So far, Greenville ISD’s Director of Health Services Noel Bares sees the relatively low numbers as encouraging.
"We want to thank our families and employees for being so conscientious about promptly reporting COVID cases to our school nurses," Bares said in a statement released by the district Wednesday. "We are encouraged by the respectful behavior everyone is demonstrating."
Even though Greenville ISD still has a “masks optional” policy and is providing all of its general instruction in-person, Interim Superintendent Sharon Boothe assured that the district has made preparations to serve students who may need to temporarily do their work remotely.
"We have designed a system to provide continuous instruction for students while they are at home, either in quarantine or recovering," Boothe said. "It is working well. Healthy students make the best learners, and we are committed to ensuring that our students do not miss out."
While GISD currently does not plan to issue a mask mandate, the district is still encouraging families to follow the following protocols:
• Masks are highly encouraged indoors for unvaccinated individuals and students under 12-years old, but not required.
• Staff self-screens prior to coming to work- no online screening form.
• Parents self-screen students at home before sending them to school.
• Frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces in all buildings throughout the school day will continue.
• Buses cleaned daily and more frequently as needed.
• Visitors allowed on a limited basis only.
• Symptomatic persons will be immediately isolated in a sick area on campus.
• Water fountains will be turned back on - parents are encouraged to send a refillable water bottle with their children.
Greenville ISD’s full COVID-19 protocol can be reviewed on their website at https://www.greenvilleisd.com/Page/3042.
