After making it through a full school year with COVID-19 restrictions in place, it looks like the Greenville High School Class of 2021 will get to celebrate graduation in a way that more closely resembles the traditional commencement festivities.
“This year’s graduation will be very similar to ones we had in the past, and will be completely open to the public,” Greenville High School Principal Heath Jarvis said of the ceremony, which will take place on May 28 at T. A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium. “The students and staff will be spread out on the field, but we’ll allow people in until the stands are completely full.
“We’re also excited to let our seniors have prom this Saturday and the Project Graduation, all-night lock-in party after graduation,” Jarvis said.
After a year of seeing only a few of their classmates at a time due to some being online only, many of GHS’ graduating seniors are looking forward to some well-earned, in-person celebration this year.
“I’ve gotten used to not seeing my friends that much, both with A and B days and with a lot of them taking their classes online, and with everyone wearing masks, I kind of forgot what some people look like,” senior Corbin Row said with a shrug and a chuckle.
Row’s fellow member of the Class of 2021, Maya Medellin, also missed some of the in-class ruckus that she used to take for granted.
“The classrooms are silent with maybe two or three students in them at a time, which is kind of hard for me because I like a noisy classroom, but everyone has kept more to themselves,” Medellin said. “It will be good to see more of my friends again, because there are a lot of friends that I’ve only been able to see online.”
In addition to changes in the classroom, COVID-19 restrictions have also reshaped the look and feel of athletics and other competitions that students participate in.
“I run track, and there are usually more teams at meets than there have been this year, because there are almost always teams that have to cancel due to COVID, so it’s different,” said senior Deonna Jackson.
Although the anticipated graduation activities have many students and staff members excited, there is still a lot of serious planning that needs to be done. One GHS teacher who knows this all to well, from experience, is theatre teacher Jodi Flippin, who uses his practiced diction to read the names of an increasingly more diverse student body.
“I always practice, practice and practice some more, on pronouncing students’ names,” Flippin said. “When I get the list, I’ll make marks by the names I’m not sure how to pronounce and ask their teachers or sometimes the students themselves, and work at them until I get them right.
“I still usually mess up about five or six of them at each graduation, the band students, who are behind me like to keep count of how many I get wrong,” Flippin said with a smile.
Greenville High School’s graduation ceremony will begin at 8 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m., on Friday, May 28, at T. A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium. The event will be open to the public, and the stadium seats about 5,800 people.
