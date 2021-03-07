The local electric utility system is consider taking out a loan to help pay the bills associated with last month’s devastating winter storm.
GEUS announced Friday that the GEUS Board of Trustees will consider securing short-term financing.
“At this time, the costs of this event are being absorbed by GEUS,” said GEUS Board of Trustees Chair Sue Ann Harting.
A public hearing to discuss the matter at the GEUS Operations Center, 6000 Joe Ramsey Blvd., in Greenville at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 11.
The announcement indicated that short-term funding would provide GEUS with the ability to pay the increased energy costs for the month of February while continuing to manage the financial health of the utility.
The utility said there are many questions about the legitimacy and even legality of some costs that were incurred during the event and that GEUS officials would continue to monitor the developments affecting pricing as financial settlements are resolved.
Over the last week, GEUS, along with many other community-owned utilities were placed on negative credit watch by the financial ratings agencies due to the uncertainties resulting from energy pricing during the February winter event.
“We believe our financial plan is both sound and prudent, and when presented to the ratings agencies, will provide sufficient assurances to retain its strong credit ratings,” said GEUS General Manager Alicia Hooks. “This short-term funding is one component of the utility’s larger financial plan.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.