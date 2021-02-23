The board of the local electric utility system intends this week to review the impact of last week’s devastating winter storm.
Meanwhile, Hunt County was added Monday afternoon to the list of counties included under Governor Greg Abbott’s disaster declaration.
The agenda for a regular session of the GEUS Board of Trustees, scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in the GEUS Operations Center, 6000 Joe Ramsey Blvd. in Greenville, includes an update on the storm and its aftermath, during which area residents faced record-low temperatures and dealt with rolling blackouts due to the overwhelming demand for electricity.
GEUS officials said, however, that customers of the utility were protected against the extreme spikes in the cost of electricity being felt by non-GEUS customers who receive power from electric utilities that depended heavily or solely on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ real-time market to purchase energy during the storm.
GEUS General Manager Alicia Hooks said maintaining stable rates is a priority for the local utility.
GEUS’ energy portfolio includes a mix of local natural gas-fired generation, wind, solar and fixed-price power agreements used to cap energy prices for customers.
“We generated energy from our local power plant through this winter event, which helped protect GEUS customers from record high ERCOT energy costs while also utilizing the other resources in our energy portfolio,” Hooks said.
Gov. Greg Abbott convened a meeting Saturday with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, and members of the legislature to discuss the spike in energy bills.
“We have a responsibility to protect Texans from spikes in their energy bills that are a result of the severe winter weather and power outages," Abbott said. "Today’s meeting was productive, and I applaud Republican and Democrat members of the Legislature for putting aside partisan politics to work together on this challenge. We are moving quickly to alleviate this problem and will continue to work collaboratively throughout this week on solutions to help Texas families and ensure they do not get stuck with skyrocketing energy bills.”
