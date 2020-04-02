GEUS
Due to increased spread of COVID-19 in Hunt County and the need to protect essential GEUS employees from possible exposure, GEUS is suspending drive thru services at the Customer Service Center effective Monday, April 6, 2020. While many GEUS employees are working remotely, essential employees are required to continue to work onsite and throughout the community to ensure vital electric and Internet services are reliable and available.

 GEUS customers wishing to make cash payments on their utility bill will need to do so at one of these local stores or any other Fidelity Express affiliate locations.

Discount Gas Tobacco and Beverage           6002 Wesley

Everest Mart                                                   5552 Hwy 224

Gateway 53                                                    7717 Wesley

Prime Stop                                                     4414 Wesley

Prime Stop                                                     6310 Wesley

Quick Stop                                                     6307 Wesley

Customers will not be charged a fee for this service and simply need to provide their first and last name, phone number, and their GEUS customer account number when making payments.  Fidelity Express cannot process payments to pre-pay cards.

Customers on GEUS’ pre-pay plan may add money to cards at these designated locations.

 

Greenville Food Mart                                      5207 Wesley

Mr J’s                                                              4220 Lee

Prime Stop                                                      4414 Wesley                                                 

GEUS will continue to accept non-cash payments thru the drop box located on the north east corner of the Customer Service building.

Many other payment options are available including pay-by-phone thru 903-457-2800, online pay at www.geus.org, bank draft, mobile application or by USPS mail.

Customers who are unable to pay their bill should contact GEUS at 903-457-2800 or customerservice@geus.org to make payment arrangements.

If you need assistance with your GEUS bill, please visit www.geus.org for a list of agencies that provide utility bill assistance programs. GEUS’ low-income electric assistance program is available to qualified pre-pay applicants through FISH Ministries.

“GEUS continues to evaluate and adjust our operations as this unprecedented event evolves with a focus on maintaining the reliability of the community’s electric and communication grids while remaining available to serve customer’s needs,” said GEUS General Manager Alicia Price. “I urge GEUS customers to utilize electronic or phone payment options when possible for their safety,” Price added.

