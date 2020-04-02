Due to increased spread of COVID-19 in Hunt County and the need to protect essential GEUS employees from possible exposure, GEUS is suspending drive thru services at the Customer Service Center effective Monday, April 6, 2020. While many GEUS employees are working remotely, essential employees are required to continue to work onsite and throughout the community to ensure vital electric and Internet services are reliable and available.
GEUS customers wishing to make cash payments on their utility bill will need to do so at one of these local stores or any other Fidelity Express affiliate locations.
Discount Gas Tobacco and Beverage 6002 Wesley
Everest Mart 5552 Hwy 224
Gateway 53 7717 Wesley
Prime Stop 4414 Wesley
Prime Stop 6310 Wesley
Quick Stop 6307 Wesley
Customers will not be charged a fee for this service and simply need to provide their first and last name, phone number, and their GEUS customer account number when making payments. Fidelity Express cannot process payments to pre-pay cards.
Customers on GEUS’ pre-pay plan may add money to cards at these designated locations.
Greenville Food Mart 5207 Wesley
Mr J’s 4220 Lee
Prime Stop 4414 Wesley
GEUS will continue to accept non-cash payments thru the drop box located on the north east corner of the Customer Service building.
Many other payment options are available including pay-by-phone thru 903-457-2800, online pay at www.geus.org, bank draft, mobile application or by USPS mail.
Customers who are unable to pay their bill should contact GEUS at 903-457-2800 or customerservice@geus.org to make payment arrangements.
If you need assistance with your GEUS bill, please visit www.geus.org for a list of agencies that provide utility bill assistance programs. GEUS’ low-income electric assistance program is available to qualified pre-pay applicants through FISH Ministries.
“GEUS continues to evaluate and adjust our operations as this unprecedented event evolves with a focus on maintaining the reliability of the community’s electric and communication grids while remaining available to serve customer’s needs,” said GEUS General Manager Alicia Price. “I urge GEUS customers to utilize electronic or phone payment options when possible for their safety,” Price added.
