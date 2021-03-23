More than 1,200 people in Hunt County have received at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past few days.
However, the latest statistics released by the Texas Department of State indicate there have been four additional deaths attributed to the virus.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court is expected to take another vote today concerning the county’s COVID-19 resolution during the regular session, starting at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street, in Greenville. The current resolution is scheduled to remain in effect until midnight Tuesday.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the commissioners meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Monday that there had been 5,498 total cases of the virus in Hunt County, compared to the 5,490 cases reported by the Hunt County Health Department on March 17. The number of recoveries was unchanged at 5,295.
There were 45 active cases reported in the county Monday, along with 5,205 recoveries.
The number of deaths attributed the virus was reported to be 158 as of Monday, compared to 154 on March 17.
The Hunt County Health Department has announced it would no longer be issuing daily reports on local statistics related to the virus, as the information will be released by the Texas Department of State Health Services at https://tinyurl.com/2475c5vh
There had been 14,307 people in Hunt County who had received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, 1,276 more than had been reported Friday, with 7,156 people reportedly being fully vaccinated, 192 more than at the end of last week.
Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state is available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
Updates on the status of the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and to whom it will be offered can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/y2pgf5od
The Hunt Regional Healthcare Hospital in Greenville has announced its vaccine waiting list is currently full. If the hospital receives additional vaccine allotments it intends to notify those on the current waiting list first. After that the hospital will promote any vaccine events on its Facebook page with a link to schedule an appointment.
