Children will have an opportunity to experience a small bit of what it was like to grow up before the invention of smartphones, video games, computers or even televisions at the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum's annual Frontier Day event this weekend.
Games will include marbles, horseshoes, sack races and old-fashioned carnival-type games. Children will also be able to try their hands at making rope, baking campfire biscuits, churn home-made butter, and a variety of other skills and crafts.
All the activities will be on the outside grounds of the museum, to give people more room spread out for social distancing. Those who are 10 or older will also be required to wear a face mask.
The Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum's Frontier Day will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7.
Admission will be $5 per child, aged 4-15. One adult will be allowed in for free with each child, otherwise, it's $5 per adult. The fee includes admission into the museum building, to see the regular exhibits, in addition to participating in Frontier Day.
Children must be accompanied by an adult.
The museum is at 600 I-30 East in Greenville. For additional information, call the museum at 903-450-4502.
