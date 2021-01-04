In the summer of 2020, there were lots of questions about COVID-19. School officials wanted to know when to start fall athletic practices. Not a lot was known about the virus. Some experts said COVID-19 had a hard time surviving in heat and it thrived in cold weather.
Believing COVID-19 had a hard time surviving in heat, then why not start all classification levels of practices earlier in August, not later?
The decision was made. Begin class 1A through 4A fall athletics at the regular time in
August but push 5A and 6A school districts back several weeks. The reason to start larger districts later is because most are in metropolitan areas.
Now months later, football playoffs are in full swing. Class 1A-4A have completed their seasons. Class 5A-6A are in progress with state championships scheduled for Jan. 16.
Of course, it is easier to make decisions after the fact, but many are asking about the decision to start later in the summer and finish in the dead of winter. I have heard people ask if COVID-19 had a hard time surviving in heat, then why not start fall athletic programs earlier in August, not later.
According to Wed MD, hope was COVID-19 would decline during summer months when weather warmed and got more humid. The fact is this disease does not do well in heat. Is this what happened though?
It appears COVID-19 was not affected during hot summer temperatures. Results thus far have detected some strains of the virus changes in various environments. The geographic regions or climates influence this disease. Consequently, it is difficult to accurately predict virus responses in heat and humidity. Web MD also concludes it is difficult to predict how the virus will react to cool and dry temperatures.
One of the biggest fears was players would spread the virus to opponents. According to Sports Travel, playing of games has not transmitted this disease, as many predicted. The NFL’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allen Sills, said days after Tennessee Titans played the Minnesota Vikings, over two dozen Titans tested positive for COVID-19, but no Vikings player was infected.
Although there have been very few players effected by COVID-19, coaches have not been as fortunate. There have been coaches affected greatly and even have lost their lives.
How about future school starting dates and attendance in person versus virtual? COVID-19 has caused school districts to change educational measures in classrooms and in athletic competition. When the pandemic is over, I believe the new normal will be quite different than what we were accustomed to.
Regardless of very few players having been affected, it is still a deadly disease and requires preventive measures for safety. The virus leaves behind lasting effects. Diseases such as asthma, cerebrovascular disease, cystic fibrosis and hypertension or high blood pressure remains for a long time. These are profoundly serious diseases and require school officials to be very diligent in providing the best of care for students and employees. With all the new knowledge about COVID-19, it is evident the doctors are still learning the dangers of the disease.
Thought for the week, “Safety is not expensive, it’s priceless.”
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach and has been in public school and collegiate education for 39 years. He is the author of “Foundations of Coaching” (2020) and can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
