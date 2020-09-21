I am perplexed over this pandemic. I imagine many of you are too. Participation in sports are not causing alarming rates of hospitalizations or deaths, so why the paranoia?
I believe COVID-19 is real. I believe it can be deadly to older people and people with existing health problems. I do not see relationships between hospitalizations and deaths from sport participation though for the participants.
I recently shared a Texas High School Coaches Association report. The report stated sport participation of 314 schools and 244 school districts had 65,000 athletes participating in fall activities. Only 278 student-athletes tested positive to COVID-19 with four traced back to fall athletic camp. There were four hospitalizations and zero deaths.
Some high school and college teams are participating in sports this fall and some are not. Both decisions are being scrutinized by the public. Who is right and who is wrong?
COVID-19 is a real threat to athletes and coaches. Is the threat of COVID-19 as great as the flu? Is it as great as exertional heat exhaustion? Is it as great as injuries to the neck and limbs of the body?
I saw a tweet on Twitter from Andrew Boston. This tweet shows 29 major universities had a total of 25,941 students test positive for COVID-19 but there were no hospitalizations. What does this show us if anything?
I believe it shows young people are not dying from this disease at an alarming rate. These statistics do not show if older people are being affected by these sport participants. We are also not being flooded with statistical outcomes of other diseases such as the flu.
If the death rate is not alarming or even unusual, then why is it important to shut down schools when a percentage of students and or teachers test positive? Will county health agencies be just as concerned with illnesses from the flu? Probably not because COVID-19 does not have a vaccine, although flu vaccines are not a guarantee to prevent the flu.
It might appear I have strong feelings one way or another. I am trying to understand it all and am having a hard time because of the statistics I am seeing. Also, if medications are available (like hydroxychloroquine) that are reported to work against COVID, why can they not be prescribed?
I had a good coaching friend contract the disease. Within two days, the symptoms became severe. He was life-flighted from one medical center to another. He was on a respirator for several days. This person is not old and does not have health issues. Consequently, I understand this disease can be deadly. He has recovered and is back coaching but because of his near-death experience, I know COVID-19 is real.
As we continue to try understanding this disease, let us keep praying for a vaccine and medications to minimize the threat of contracting COVID-19. Let us keep people affected by the disease in our thoughts as well. The thing I know, is I do not know.
Thought for the week, “Timing has a lot to do with the rain dance.”
— Payton Pardee
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach and has been in public school and collegiate education for 39 years. He is the author of “Foundations of Coaching” (2020) and can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
