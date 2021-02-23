Area residents needing help preparing and filing their personal income tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) can find it, at the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library in Greenville.
AARP Tax-Aide, a joint program of the AARP Foundation and the IRS, is scheduled at the library between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.. Monday-Wednesday and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Due to COVID-19, the services this year will be by appointment only and no walk-ins will be accepted. Appointments can be made in person at the library during normal operating hours. Appointments cannot be made over the phone or through library curbside services.
Trained and IRS-certified AARP volunteers will be available to offer free tax preparation and E-Filing of the returns. However, some complex returns may be beyond the scope of the program.
The volunteers will assist low-to-middle income individuals with their returns, although appointments for a later time can only be made in person at the library.
Those seeking assistance need to bring all tax-related documentation, proof of their Social Security number, income documents, proof of deductions, health insurance documentation, their previous year’s tax return, and a copy of a check to provide bank information for the direct deposit of any tax refunds.
Several hundred people are assisted through the AARP Tax-Aide program at the library each year.
