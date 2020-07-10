The Community Seeds of Lone Oak will be again be offering Hunt County families with free food boxes this weekend.
The ministry, in combination with GoFresh USA will be delivering USDA Food Boxes between 10 a.m. and noon Saturday in the parking lot of Greenville High School, 3515 Lions Lair Road.
The organization took July 4 off, but Community Seeds Executive Director Bertram Cooper said about 700 families were aided at the school on the morning of June 27.
Cooper said volunteers are still needed to assist with the giveaways. Volunteers will be Cooper said volunteers are still needed to assist with the giveaways and are required to wear a face mask, be COVID-19 symptom-free, bring their own water and lunch and be able to list 10-15 pounds.
The boxes are expected to include fresh vegetables, fruit and daily products.
The number of boxes will depend on the size of the family being assisted.
Community Seeds is also offering free lunches for area children. The lunches are being provided 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the organization’s office, 602 College St. in Lone Oak.
Those wanting additional information can contact Community Seeds at 903-634-5673 or visit the website at www.cseeds.org.
