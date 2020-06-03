Long lines of vehicles passed through the parking lot of a local church this past weekend, as families accepted donated boxes of food courtesy of the Community Seeds of Lone Oak.
The ministry, in combination with Services of Hope, intends again this week to continue delivering USDA Farmers to Family/Hardees’s Food Boxes, but with a streamlined procedure.
The next event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot of Wesley United Methodist Church, 1200 E. Joe Ramsey Blvd., in Greenville.
Whereas this past weekend, those seeking to receive the boxes were asked to first pass through a staging area fill out an intake form, this weekend drivers will be asked to go directly to the church. Southbound traffic on U.S. 69/Joe Ramsey will not be allowed to enter the church parking lot.
Once on the lot, the participants will open their vehicle trunk and follow the directions of the parking lot attendants. The participants will be asked the number of people in their household and the volunteers will load one box of vegetables and fruits and one box of daily products for families of up to four people and two boxes of each for families of five or more. Once loaded, volunteers will close the trunk and the participants will follow the directions of the parking lot attendants to exit.
Community Seeds executive director Bertram Cooper said volunteers included individuals with Wesley UMC and Friendship Baptist, the Greenville Rotary Club and troops with the Civil Air Patrol under the Command of Choya Sananhan.
“We still need lots more,” Cooper said.
Brandon Reinart Trucking of Greenville and Simply Done Meal Prep and delivery service are volunteering to donate the transportation of the foods weekly.
Those wanting to volunteer are asked to meet at Wesley UMC at 8 a.m. Saturday, wear a face mask, be COVID-19 symptom-free, bring their own water and lunch and be able to lift 10-15 pounds.
Those wanting additional information can contact Community Seeds at 903-634-5673.
