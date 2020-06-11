The Community Seeds of Lone Oak will be offering Hunt County families with free food boxes again this weekend.
The ministry, in combination with Service of Hope, will be delivering USDA Farmers to Family/Hardees’s Food Boxes between 10 a.m. and noon Saturday in the parking lot of Wesley United Methodist Church, 1200 E. Joe Ramsey Blvd., in Greenville.
It will be the third week the giveaway is conducted at the church, but Community Seeds Executive Director Bertram Cooper said next week’s event will be held at the parking lot of Greenville High School.
Drivers will be asked to go directly to the church. Southbound traffic on U.S. 69/Joe Ramsey will not be allowed to enter the church parking lot.
Once on the lot, the participants will open their vehicle trunk and follow the directions of the parking lot attendants. The participants will be asked the number of people in their household and the volunteers will load one box of vegetables and fruits and one box of daily products for families of up to four people and two boxes of each for families of five or more. Once loaded, volunteers will close the trunk and the participants will follow the directions of the parking lot attendants to exit.
Cooper said volunteers are still needed to assist with the giveaways and are being asked to meet at Wesley UMC at 9 a.m. Saturday, wear a face mask, be COVID-19 symptom-free, bring their own water and lunch and be able to lift 10-15 pounds.
Community Seeds is also offering free lunches for area children. The lunches are being provided 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the organization’s office, 602 College St., in Lone Oak.
Those wanting additional information can contact Community Seeds at 903-634-5673 or visit the web site at www.cseeds.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.