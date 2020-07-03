The Community Seeds of Lone Oak will not be offering donations of free food boxes this weekend because of the July 4 holiday.
The ministry, in combination with Service of Hope, will resume delivering USDA Farmers to Family/Hardees’s Food Boxes starting at 10 a.m. July 11 in the parking lot of Greenville High School.
Community Seeds Executive Director Bertram Cooper said about 700 families were aided at the school on the morning of June 27.
Cooper said volunteers are still needed to assist with the giveaways.
Community Seeds is also offering free lunches for area children. The lunches are being provided 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the organization’s office, 602 College St. in Lone Oak.
Those wanting additional information can contact Community Seeds at 903-634-5673 or visit the website at www.cseeds.org.
