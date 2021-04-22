Free COVID-19 tests will be conducted in Greenville this week, as the numbers of Hunt County residents vaccinated against the virus continues to rise.
One area school district has decided to make the wearing of masks optional for its students for the rest of this year.
And, while Hunt County’s total statistics regarding the extent of COVID-19 still have not been updated by state health officials, another death has been attributed to the virus.
The free COVID-19 testing has been scheduled between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee Street in Greenville. No appointment is needed for the tests and no wait is expected for the tests. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday that 91,234 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Hunt County.
• The Caddo Mills Independent School District will no longer be requiring students in the district to wear masks.
In a statement issued Tuesday, Superintendent Luke Allison said wearing the masks was now optional.
“Back in March, we made the decision to keep the masks mandatory for 4th-12th grades and re-evaluate throughout the remainder of the semester,” Allison said. “As of last night, Covid cases had dwindled and out staff had opportunities to get vaccinated. We will continue to assess our situation daily and if numbers rise, individual campuses could be asked to wear masks again.”
• The Texas Department of State Health Services said Wednesday that there had been 5,498 total cases of the virus in Hunt County, with 5,295 recoveries. Both statistics have been unchanged since March 22.
The number of deaths attributed the virus in the county was reported to be 165, which is one more than the total which had been unchanged since April 3.
• The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 26.97% of the Hunt County population 16 years and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, with 19.4% being fully vaccinated.
The state agency said 55.07% of the population 65 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and with 46% being fully vaccinated
Multiple locations in Hunt County were reported to have quantities of the Pfizer and/or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in stock as of Wednesday morning. The list is available online at https://vaccinefinder.org/search/
Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state is available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
