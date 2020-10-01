The city of Greenville is hosting free COVID-19 testing on three dates this month, starting today.
Meanwhile, seven additional cases of the virus were reported in Hunt County Tuesday night.
The testing is scheduled between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. today, Oct. 15 and Oct. 29 at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee St. There are no requirements for the test and participants are asked to register at GoGetTested.com.
Results will be available in 48-96 hours and positive results will receive a medical consultation from a provider.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the most recent cases included five from the Greenville ZIP codes and one each from Commerce and Royse City.
All of the patients were reported recovering at home.
The county’s latest COVID-19 report issued Wednesday morning indicated there were 1,669 total COVID-19 cases, with 1,518 recoveries. There were 124 current cases reported, with a total of 113 of the patients reported to be recovering at home, and with 11 remaining in the hospital as of Wednesday.
A total of 27 people from Hunt County have died of COVID-19. The number of state-reported deaths was set at 37 and the number of deaths certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 34 Wednesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting a total of 18,641 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Hunt County as of Wednesday, an increase of 56 tests when compared t Tuesday.
• Information on the impact of COVID-19 in Hunt County is available at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Information on the statewide impact of COVID-19 is available from the Texas Department of State Health Services at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83.
