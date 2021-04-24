Free COVID-19 tests will continued to be offered Greenville today.
Another death has been attributed to the virus as the numbers of Hunt County residents vaccinated against the virus continues to rise.
Hunt County’s total statistics regarding the extent of COVID-19 still have not been updated by state health officials,
The free COVID-19 testing has been scheduled between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. today at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee Street in Greenville. No appointment is needed for the tests and no wait is expected for the tests.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 91,713 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Hunt County as of Saturday morning.
• The state agency continues to report 5,498 total cases of the virus in Hunt County, with 5,295 recoveries. Both statistics have been unchanged since March 22.
The number of deaths attributed the virus in the county was reported to be 166, which is one more than the total which had been reported Wednesday and two more since April 3.
• The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 27.56% of the Hunt County population 16 years and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday, with 20.13% being fully vaccinated.
The state agency said 55.68% of the population 65 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and with 46.95% being fully vaccinated
Multiple locations in Hunt County were reported to have quantities of the Pfizer and/or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in stock as of Wednesday morning. The list is available online at https://vaccinefinder.org/search/
Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state is available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
