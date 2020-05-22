Hunt County recorded a sudden spike in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases as the Memorial Day weekend began, with four new positive test results reported Friday evening, along with a fourth death connected to the virus and a patient who has been hospitalized.
Another free testing site has been scheduled in Hunt County next week.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the latest individuals included a female, aged 31-49, residing in ZIP Code 75401, which includes the city of Greenville, who is recovering at home; a male, aged 50-64, residing in ZIP Code 75402, which also includes Greenville, who is recovering at home; a male, aged 65 plus, living in ZIP Code 75401, who is listed as being hospitalized; and female, aged 50-64, from ZIP Code 75402 who is recovering at home.
The fourth death was reported as a female, aged 65 plus from ZIP Code 75474, which includes Quinlan and the surrounding area. The individual was reported to have died in a hospital, and had underlying health conditions.
As of Friday evening, the county had 72 total confirmed cases of the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services (TDSHS) was reporting Friday that there had been 1,907 COVID-19 tests conducted in Hunt County, 92 more than at the same point Thursday.
A free COVID-19 testing site is scheduled next Wednesday, May 27 at the Commerce Fire Department, 1103 Sycamore Street, starting at 9 a.m. and those taking the test will be screened before the process begins to determine if they are showing symptoms of the virus. Appointments are required and can be scheduled starting on Monday by visiting txcovidtest.org or calling 512-883-2400.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management reported five more confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday morning, two of which were in Fate, two in Rockwall and one in Royse City.
The county has reported 168 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 128 people having recovered and 1,889 tests performed.
A total of 11 people have reportedly died due to the virus in Rockwall County, all at the Broadmoor Medical Lodge in Rockwall.
