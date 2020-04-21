Almost 700 people have received tests for the COVID-19 virus at the Hunt Regional Healthcare facility in Greenville.
Four more confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Hunt County as of press time Tuesday, and the total number of cases across Hunt and Rockwall counties had topped 80 by Tuesday afternoon.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall issued a daily update Tuesday afternoon, which indicated a total of 38 people had been confirmed with the COVID-19 virus in the county. The most recent results included a female, age 18-30 residing in ZIP Code 75401; a female, age 31-49 fem ZIP Code 75428; a male, age 31-49 in ZIP Code 75428; and a male, age 31-49 from ZIP Code3 75402.
“So far we have tested 682 people,” Lisa Hill, director, Foundation Development and Marketing Communications for Hunt Regional Healthcare Center, said Tuesday afternoon. “We have had 595 negatives and 24 positives and the rest are still pending.”
Hill said the numbers reflect only those individuals who tested at the facility in Greenville and not at any other location.
Of those, eight had recovered and there were 24 current cases of which 23 individuals were being isolated at home and one person was hospitalized. Two people from Hunt County were reported deceased from the virus as of Tuesday’s report.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management was reporting there were 47 cases in the county as of press time Tuesday. The case also included 31 individuals in Rockwall, eight in Fate, three in Heath and one in Rowlett.
The cases included two people ages 0-10, one aged 11-20, four aged 21-30, 11 aged 31-40, 12 aged 41-50, 11 aged 51-60, five aged 61-70 and one aged 81-90.
As of press time Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 205,399 people had been tested across the state, with 20,196 people having been confirmed with the virus, and 517 fatalities reported statewide.
The state agency indicated there were 1,419 people with confirmed COVID-19 cases hospitalized in Texas, while an estimated 686 people had recovered from the virus in the state as of Tuesday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.