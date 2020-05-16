This year’s For The City campaign has been postponed and organizers have announced there will be additional changes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual event, during which volunteers from area churches head out across the community helping others and providing services while preaching the gospel, had been scheduled for June 3-6.
An announcement posted Friday to the For The City 2020 Facebook page said the work will now take place June 18-20.
The announcement indicated that visiting at nursing homes, the hospital, the Hunt County Detention Center and area first responders had been eliminated, along with the requirement to register. Plans to provide breakfast and lunch to the volunteers have been dropped, while commemorative T-Shirts and hats are being provided free of charge this year. Anyone who had already ordered and paid for the items will have their money refunded when they arrive to pick them up.
Volunteers will be provided their work assignments when they arrive each morning and all activities will be conducted outdoors. Activities which will be covered this year include painting, yard work, public area cleanups along major thoroughfares, public parks, schools and public buildings, ramp building in conjunction with Golden K Kiwanis, random Acts of Kindness, prayer walking and driving in neighborhoods and public areas, a food drive and distribution to local food banks, small outdoor carpentry projects and trash, clippings and brush hauling.
Those seeking additional information can call Ken Money at 903-453-4440, John Kay at 940-232-0410 or Jimmy Vaughn at 903-456-3084 or visiting the website at www.forthecity.info.
