A local organization is again planning on giving away free food boxes in Greenville this week, with the event scheduled Friday evening.
Phase 3 of the giveaways offered by the Community Seeds of Lone Oak in combination with GoFresh USA, part of a national effort, is scheduled between 4 and 6 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Highland Terrace Baptist Church, 3939 Joe Ramsey Blvd.
The boxes are each expected to include about 30 pounds of protein, dairy, fruit and vegetables.
The giveaways had previously been conducted on Saturdays weekly since late June on the parking lot of Greenville High School, Wesley United Methodist Church and Paris Junior College during the first two phases and typically drew hundreds of people to receive donations.
Volunteers are being requested to assist with the giveaways and are required to wear a face mask, be COVID-19 symptom-free, bring their own water and should arrive for the event by 3 p.m. Oct. 9.
The number of boxes delivered will depend on the size of the family being assisted.
Those wanting additional information can contact Community Seeds at 903-634-5673 or visit the website at www.cseeds.org.
