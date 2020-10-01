The Community Seeds of Lone Oak is again planning on distributing free food boxes in Greenville, but the event is moving the location and day of the giveaway, starting next week.
The agency’s Bertram Cooper said this will be Phase 3 of the giveaways offered by the ministry, in combination with GoFresh USA, which is part of a national effort.
“Food boxes this time will weigh appropriately 30 pounds,” Cooper said, noting the boxes are expected to include protein, dairy, fruit, and vegetables.
“By the way, GoFresh and the USDA farm to families program has reached more than four million families during the first two periods of the program,” Cooper said. “Give God the praise!”
The delivery of USDA Food Boxes is scheduled between 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, in the parking lot of Highland Terrace Baptist Church, 3939 Joe Ramsey Blvd.
The giveaways had been conducted on Saturdays weekly since late June on the parking lot of Greenville High School, Wesley United Methodist Church and Paris Junior College during the first two phases. The program was paused last week while Cooper waited to hear if it would be able to continue.
“We had to move away from Saturdays to ensure we would receive product on a consistent basis,” he said.
Volunteers are being requested to assist with the giveaways and are required to wear a face mask, be COVID-19 symptom-free, bring their water and should arrive for the event by 3 p.m. Oct. 9.
The number of boxes delivered will depend on the size of the family being assisted.
Those wanting additional information can contact Community Seeds at 903-634-5673 or visit the website at www.cseeds.org.
