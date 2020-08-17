This will undoubtedly be a unique year for education in Greenville and Hunt County.
Bells have begun ringing for some schools in the county to start the fall semester, while others will begin on a staggered schedule through just after the Labor Day holiday weekend, because of COVID-19. Others are using a combination of online and on-campus instruction. Once all the schools are open, there will be new protocols in effect to deal with the pandemic which will have ramifications throughout the school year.
Local business and government leaders will get a chance to receive a lesson about what’s in store for the students in the classroom and the state of local education during the upcoming Quarterly Membership Luncheon of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce.
The luncheon is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville. Cost is $20 per person with advance registration with lunch provided by Glenda’s Cafe & Catering.
The chamber is only allowing 50 percent capacity for the event and masks will be required to enter and exit the civic center on the day of the luncheon.
Representatives from the Greenville, Boles and Campbell independent school districts are scheduled to make presentations on the upcoming school year, alongside the Greenville Christian School, Marigold ABA Therapy Center, Texas A&M-Commerce and Paris Junior College.
Additional information is available at www.greenvillechamber.com, by calling the Chamber at 903-455-1510 or by email at shelley@greenvillechamber.com.
