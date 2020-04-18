Hunt County Shared Ministries, or FISH, is currently serving an additional four or five families each day, as many in the community struggle under the economic effects of state and county-mandated closures as a precaution against coronavirus.
“We’ve received several calls from families who have either never applied for assistance before or who haven’t applied in the last several years,” said FISH Executive Director Wally Jeffers.
FISH has, so far, been able to keep up with the increasing demand by purchasing food through the North Texas Food Bank, and has also been able to provide some families with utility and prescription assistance.
“We were also able to provide some rental assistance through funds from TEFAP (The Emergency Food Assistance Program), but we ran out of those funds for rent assistance in March,” Jeffers said.
As FISH serves the those in need, they are also taking precautions to protect their clients and volunteers form potential exposure to COVID-19.
“We are no longer allowing office visits,” Jeffers explained. “Families call us, and we bring the food out to their cars in the parking lot. We also haven’t been allowing any of our volunteers who are over the age of 65 to come help because we want to do what we can to keep them safe.”
Those who can help FISH continue to meet the increasing need for food assistance in the community can send monetary donations through the organization’s website, at www.hcsmfish.org/give.html or by mailing a check to 2805 King St., Greenville, TX 75402.
While direct donations of food to FISH are certainly welcome and appreciated, cash donations go farther in providing as much food for those in need as possible. This is because FISH can buy “three nutritious meals” worth of food for every dollar through its partnership with the North Texas Food Bank.
Those wishing to apply for food benefits through FISH will need to call the organization at 903-455-0545 to start the application process, as FISH’s offices are currently closed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.