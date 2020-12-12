Volunteers will be assisting Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH in the coming week with the packing of Christmas food boxes for area families.
But those wanting to help are being asked to sign up first, because of the COVID-19 situation.
The Herald-Banner and FISH are also still seeking donations for the Hunt County Cares And Shares Food Drive, while the organization is getting help from another familiar face with obtaining the turkeys needed for this year’s food boxes.
The Christmas Food Box packing will take place Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. each day on the back dock at the GEUS Customer Service Center, 2810 Wesley St. Those wanting to help are being asked to sign up for a minimum of one hour blocks of time at the link below. Walk-ups will not be accepted.
Masks will be required and provided if individuals do not have one.
Anyone who has been exposed to, or diagnosed with COVID-19 or who is experiencing symptoms including cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, muscle pain, headache or sore throat, should not register or attend. All minors must be accompanied by an adult.
Those wanting to sign up can do so online at https://tinyurl.com/y68xpsd8 Larger groups wanting to help with packing can contact Adam Beene at 903-455-0545.
The 17th annual Cares and Shares Food Drive continues through Friday, Dec.18.
Donations of money or food will be accepted in the foyer at the Herald-Banner office, at 2305 King St., or the FISH office at 2805 King St., during regular business hours.
While direct donations of food are always welcome, cash donations go farther because FISH can buy about “three nutritious meals” – or eight pounds of food – for every dollar through its partnership with the North Texas Food Bank.
Gift cards for donations to FISH can be purchased from the local Brookshire’s or Super 1 Foods.
The 16th annual Cares and Shares Food Drive in 2019 raised enough funds to allow FISH to buy 115,085 pounds of food, which was more than the newspaper’s hoped-for amount of 110,000 pounds.
Meanwhile, local celebrity Friendlee is helping FISH provide turkeys for each Christmas food box. Purchases can be placed at Super One in Greenville or Brookshire’s in Greenville or Commerce of a turkey or a gift card. During check out, shoppers should indicate it is for FISH and the item will be set aside for pick up just before distribution. Monetary donations can also be placed online at www.paypal.com/donate.
