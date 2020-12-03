Just like the rest of Texas, Greenville and Hunt County have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting impact on the overall economy.
Nowhere is that more evident than at the agencies which are seeking to assist the individuals and families who have felt the blows directly, through a loss of income, or a loss of a job or just finding it hard to put food on the table each night.
Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH and the Herald-Banner are joining forces on the 17th annual Cares and Shares Food Drive, which continues through Dec. 18.
FISH Executive Director Wally Jeffers said the demand is greater than ever this holiday season. While the agency has received a significant amount of assistance, it still finds itself running short of the main entrees for Christmas dinner.
“Our big need right now is going to be turkeys,” Jeffers said, indicating his primary source in previous years was unable to supply them this time. “So, we’re kind of starting in the hole and we’re going to need about 700 turkeys.”
FISH will host a turkey drive Dec. 9-18. Those interested can purchase the turkeys at Super 1 Foods or the Brookshire’s in Hunt County and have them held for FISH.
“This year turkeys cost me $21 apiece, that’s the most they’ve ever cost,” Jeffers said. “I’ve spent more on turkeys than I ever have before.”
He expects to see the demand for the agency’s services continue well into 2021.
“Right now the big deal for us is making sure we can keep doing what we’re doing every day,” he said, referring to the increased requests for rent, utilities, prescription assistance and more. “People are really at their wits ends on a lot of things.”
FISH has been seeing more and more people seeking assistance for the first time.
“We were up 100 new families just last month,” Jeffers said, noting the agency has been assisting about 2,500 families each month.
“It's not going to change, not any time soon,” Jeffers said.
Donations of money or food will be accepted in the foyer at the Herald-Banner office, at 2305 King St., or the FISH office at 2805 King St., during regular business hours.
While direct donations of food are always welcome, cash donations go farther because FISH can buy about “three nutritious meals” – or eight pounds of food – for every dollar through its partnership with the North Texas Food Bank.
Gift cards for donations to FISH can be purchased from the local Brookshire’s or Super 1 Foods.
The 16th annual Cares and Shares Food Drive in 2019 raised enough funds to allow FISH to buy 115,085 pounds of food, which was more than the newspaper’s hoped-for amount of 110,000 pounds.
