There will still be opportunities to watch fireworks displays in the area this weekend, even if previously scheduled events have been altered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Sabine Creek Ranch, 576 Sabine Creek Road, Royse City, has scheduled an Independence Day event starting at 6 p.m. Friday. Admission is free, but there is a $10 fee for parking, and there will be food available for purchase on the grounds. Those attending are invited to bring a mask to wear if they wish, along with blankets, lawn chairs and bug spray. No pets, alcohol, outside food or fireworks will be allowed. The fireworks show begins at dusk.
Additional information is available at http://sabinecreek.org/fireworks-show-and-family-fun/.
• The Bois d’Arc 4th of July Celebration, hosted by the Commerce Chamber of Commerce, will be a fireworks display only this year, starting at 9:30 p.m. Friday, at Eddie Moore Park, 2800 FM 3218, Commerce. Patriotic music will be simulcast on KETR 88.9FM. Viewing of the fireworks will be from inside vehicles only and spectators are being asked to remain inside or immediately next to their vehicle and park in one of the area parking lots.
• The city of Quinlan, Quinlan Economic Development Corporation and Alliance National Bank are hosting the Independence Day Celebration at the Quinlan Community Park, 415 Highway Spur 264 (Old Business 34) in Quinlan. The event will be limited to a fireworks show starting just after dark. Parking is available at Cannon Elementary and Butler Intermediate Schools. The event will feature music from the 3rd Street Band, food vendors and fireworks show at dark. Self-screening is recommended before attending, and spectators are asked to follow social distancing of at least six feet, other than with family members.
• Superbowl Speedway, 437 FM 1903 in Greenville, will be hosting a fireworks display during the intermission of the racing schedule Saturday night. Additional information is available by calling 903-883-2504 or online at www.superbowlspeedway.com.
