The skies above Hunt County may be a little louder and brighter than usual, starting this week, as sales of fireworks begin today in anticipation of the Independence Day holiday.
Two fireworks displays are also planned in the county this weekend.
Fireworks sales will continue through the night of July 4. Hunt County is not under any bans on burning and no drought conditions are currently in place.
The use of all fireworks is prohibited inside Greenville and all of the incorporated cities in Hunt County, but they are allowed in the unincorporated areas. Violators can be cited to appear in court and face fines for each offense.
• The city of Royse City is hosting the annual “Celebrating freedom” event, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at Royse City High School.
The free Kids Zone and food vendors will be available, along with music from Brandon Bamburg. This year’s featured artist, Big Gus, takes the stage at 8:20 p.m.
The fireworks show finale is scheduled to start around 9:30 p.m. and is expected to be visible from across the event area.
There is no admission fee and visitors are invited to bring their lawn chairs to the event. No pets or alcoholic beverages will be allowed,
Everyone attending is being asked to practice social distancing and are recommended to stay at least six feet away from people that aren’t in their family/group. Masks are encouraged but not required.
Handwashing stations will be available and all food vendors are being asked to provide hand sanitizer.
Additional information is available online at www.roysecity.com.
• 101 Fireworks, 3595 Interstate 30 East in Campbell, will be hosting its 15th annual demonstration and fireworks show, starting at 9 p.m. Friday.
