Although this year’s Bob Wills Fiddle Festival and Contest won’t take place as planned, that doesn’t mean there won’t be any fiddlin’ around in downtown Greenville this fall.
The Farmers Market, 2500 Bois D ‘Arc in Greenville, will be hosting the inaugural Fiddlin’Fair on Saturday, Oct. 17.
The event is scheduled to include a fall garden veggies sale between 9 a.m. and noon, an arts and crafts sale from 9 a.m. until around 4 p.m. and music all day long. Performers lined up include Billie Jo, the Byron Berline Band, the Western Flyers with National Fiddle Champions Joey McKenzie and Ridge Roberts, as well as Teea Goans and the Jason Roberts Band.
The fair music is being sponsored by the Greenville Board of Development Downtown Economic Development Tourism Program. Those wanting to attend the event are invited to bring their lawn chair and BYOB and social distancing will be required.
Vendors are being sought to display their wares during the arts and crafts sale by contacting city of Greenville Main Street Manager Doyle Dick at DDick@ci.greenville.tx.us.
The seventh annual Bob Wills Fiddle Festival and Contest had been scheduled Nov. 6-7 and was set to include the 50th Golden Anniversary of Merle Haggard’s Salute to Bob Wills, a Merle Haggard tribute concert featuring Ben and Noel Haggard and the contest featuring a lineup of some of the finest fiddle players in the nation.
The event has been rescheduled for Oct. 29-30, 2021.
