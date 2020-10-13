There will be plenty of fiddlin’ around in downtown Greenville this weekend.
The Farmers Market, 2500 Bois D ‘Arc in Greenville, will be hosting the inaugural Fiddlin’Fair on Saturday, an event which will feature not only an all lineup of music, but dozens of vendors offering their wares.
Greenville Board of Development CEO Greg Sims said the event is an effort to help boost downtown businesses after the seventh annual Bob Wills Fiddle Festival and Contest was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is a partnership between the Downtown Economic Development Tourism Program of the Board of Development and the city of Greenville Main Street,” Sims said.
“We have 16 regular farmers market vendors scheduled,” said city of Greenville Main Street Manager Doyle Dick. “We also will have 20 additional craft vendors. We’ll have them set up in Market Square and along Gordon Street.”
The event is scheduled to include a fall garden veggies sale between 9 a.m. and noon, an arts and crafts sale from 9 a.m. until around 4 p.m. and music all day long. Performers lined up include Billie Jo, the Byron Berline Band, the Western Flyers with National Fiddle Champions Joey McKenzie and Ridge Roberts, as well as Teea Goans and the Jason Roberts Band.
Those attending the event are invited to bring their lawn chairs and wear masks where appropriate, Sims said.
“It is an outdoor event and we will be maintaining social distancing,” Sims said, adding that the event will not be BYOB.
“The chamber of commerce will be selling adult beverages because they were able to get a permit,” he said.
“It should be a lot of fun,” Dick said.
This year’s Bob Wills Fiddle Festival and Contest had been scheduled Nov. 6-7 and was set to include the 50th Golden Anniversary of Merle Haggard’s Salute to Bob Willis, a Merle Haggard tribute concert featuring Ben and Noel Haggard and the contest featuring a lineup of some of the finest fiddle players in the nation. The event has been rescheduled for Oct. 29-30, 2021.
