The Hunt Regional Healthcare in Greenville reportedly had a limited number of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses available Thursday morning, but they likely had already been spoken for.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported the facility had 75 of the first dose of the vaccine Thursday morning. The hospital had already provided 6,050 doses, according to the state agency.
Hunt Regional Healthcare is accepting contact information for future COVID vaccine events. Individuals can submit their email using the following form: https://forms.gle/wZLLWVgTDPgVqSE5A and will be sent an email when an event is available with instructions on how to schedule a time for the vaccine.
The hospital is attempting to schedule a vaccine event every week and as of the end of January had 5,000 people on the waiting list.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, a total of 4,586 Hunt County residents had received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday morning, with 2,241 people in the county reported to now be fully vaccinated.
Additional information on the numbers of vaccinated individuals in each county is listed online at tinyurl.com/29mgxxan.
As of Thursday morning, Hunt Regional Healthcare was the only agency that reportedly had any doses of the vaccine in stock, although vaccinations of the COVID-19 vaccines are being planned at various offices in Greenville and Hunt County. Updates on the status of the availability of the vaccines and to whom it will be offered can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/y2pgf5od.
