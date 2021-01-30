Hunt County had fewer than 100 doses of COVID-19 vaccines available as of Friday morning, while the state’s death toll from the virus in the county continues to climb.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Thursday night that the Hunt County Health Department listed 42 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, raising the county’s total cases to 4,900, an increase of 178 cases in one week.
All of the newest patients were reported to be isolating at home.
The county’s daily COVID-19 report, released Friday morning, indicated there had been 3,785 recoveries from the virus, a statistic unchanged in two weeks
Of the 1,016 current cases,m958 of the patients were recovering at home and 58 were reported in the Hunt Regional Medical Center hospital.
Vaccinations of the COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed or planned at various offices in Greenville and Hunt County. Updates on the status of the availability of the vaccines and to whom they will be offered can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/y2pgf5od.
As of Friday morning, Hunt Regional Dialysis, 3301 Ridgecrest Road in Greenville, was reported to have 89 doses of the Moderna vaccine. The company can be reached by calling 903-455-0579.
The Hunt Regional Medical Center is accepting contact information for future COVID vaccine events. Individuals can submit their email using the following form: https://forms.gle/wZLLWVgTDPgVqSE5A and will be sent an email when an event is available with instructions on how to schedule a time for the vaccine.
For those without internet access, phone calls will be accepted beginning this week. Calls will only be taken Monday through Friday from 1-3 p.m. at 903-408-1060.
The numbers of deaths from the virus in Hunt County, reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services, remain much higher than the statistics released by county officials.
As of press time Friday, the state showed 119 COVID-19 fatalities of Hunt County residents, an increase of 16 deaths in the past week.
While the state uses a different system to calculate the deaths than does the county, the number of death certificates filed with the county clerk’s office (including deaths of non-county residents) was reported at 106 and the number of county-citizen deaths the County Health Department has been able to independently confirm remained at 54 as of Friday.
