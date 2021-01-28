Only one location in Hunt County had doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday morning, with less than 100 doses available.
Meanwhile, the county reported another 65 cases to start the work week, while the death toll from the virus as recorded by state health officials continues to spike rapidly.
Vaccinations of the COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed or planned at various offices in Greenville and Hunt County. Updates on the status of the availability of the vaccines and to whom it will be offered can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/y2pgf5od
• As of Thursday morning, Hunt Regional Dialysis, 3301 Ridgecrest Road in Greenville, was reported to have 89 doses of the Moderna vaccine. The company can be reached by calling 903-455-0579.
The Hunt Regional Medical Center is accepting contact information for future COVID vaccine events. Individuals can submit their email using the following form: https://forms.gle/wZLLWVgTDPgVqSE5A and will be sent an email when an event is available with instructions on how to schedule a time for the vaccine.
For those without internet access, phone calls will be accepted beginning this week. Calls will only be taken Monday through Friday from 1-3 p.m. at 903-408-1060.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Wednesday night that the Hunt County Health Department listed 65 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, raising the county’s total cases to 4,858, an increase of 174 cases in one week’s time.
All of the newest patients were reported to be isolating at home.
The county’s daily COVID-19 report, which would detail the number of recovered patients and the total number of patients still hospitalized, had not been released as of press time.
The numbers of deaths from the virus in Hunt County, reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services, remain much higher than the statistics released by county officials.
As of press time Thursday, the state showed 117 COVID-19 fatalities of Hunt County residents, an increase of 14 deaths in the past week.
While the state uses a different system to calculate the deaths than does the county, the number of death certificates filed with the County Clerk’s office (including deaths of non-county residents) was reported at 112 and the number of county-citizen deaths the County Health Department has been able to independently confirm remained at 54 as of Thursday.
