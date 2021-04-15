The Food and Drug Administration has hit pause on distributing the coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson and Johnson after a rare type of blood clotting showed up in a handful of people who received it.
The vaccine has been administered to about 2,000 people in Hunt County. Last week, 100 doses were delivered to Texas A&M-Commerce’s student health center. About 18% of Hunt County’s population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
In a statement, the FDA said six people — all women between the ages of 18 and 48 — suffered from a rare blood clot after taking the vaccine. More than six million people have been vaccinated with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
The clotting, which is known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, was centered in the brain and prevented blood from draining properly, which could lead to a stroke. Johns Hopkins University said this type of clotting is rare — affecting about 5 people per one million per year.
The FDA, however, wasn’t taking any chances with the vaccine and ordered the pause.
“In these cases, a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia),” the FDA said. “All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. Treatment of this specific type of blood clot is different from the treatment that might typically be administered. Usually, an anticoagulant drug called heparin is used to treat blood clots. In this setting, administration of heparin may be dangerous, and alternative treatments need to be given.”
Johnson and Johnson said it was in agreement with the FDA, along with the Centers for Disease Control, decision.
“The safety and well-being of the people who use our products are our No. 1 priority,” the company said in a statement. “We are aware of an extremely rare disorder involving people with blood clots in combination with low platelets in a small number of individuals who have received our COVID-19 vaccine.”
The FDA granted emergency approval to the vaccine in February and it started making its way to Hunt County and Texas in March. Texas A&M-Commerce has received the most doses in the county with 400.
The vaccine was met enthusiastically because it is only a one-shot regimen with minimal side effects. The vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna, which are considered more effective, are two shots and sometimes have significant side effects.
The FDA said it will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to perform a deeper analysis of the potential problems with the vaccine.
“Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” the agency said. “This is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot.”
