During this pandemic year, the holiday season doesn’t seem as bright to folks who are pining for yuletide cheer. But in Farmersville, Christmas came early because of the efforts of the recently formed Fine Arts on Main with three physically distanced live theatrical performances of the beloved life-affirming fantasy “It’s a Wonderful Life,” which is reimagined as a live radio play.
George Bailey’s encounter with an angel who convinces him to survey his life remains a Christmas classic.
Gwen Snyder, who is the president of Fine Arts on Main, directed the Dec. 4-5 shows with Adam Tanner. Technical expert Robert Hite’s many duties included the construction of the stage in a new venue, and Mike Bendall helped with the stage construction and played multiple roles in the production.
Snyder managed to find a way to continue Fine Arts on Main’s initial season.
“We had a whole schedule for the year planned out and then COVID happened,” she said during a recent interview. “All of our plans had to be changed. The idea of doing an old-fashioned radio show was intriguing to me.”
Formerly the owner of Savannah’s Meadow at Celeste, Snyder and her family are now involved in theater.
“After we sold the treehouse lavender farm, I lost my creative outlet,” she said. “But when my daughter Savannah at age 12 began to show interest in theater, my husband Mike and I eventually joined in. Since then, it’s just been natural for all of us to do shows.”
Gwen, Mike and Savannah each had roles in “The Odd Couple,” “The Yee Haw Jamboree,” or in “It’s a Wonderful Life: a Live Radio Play” for the Greenville Theatre Works at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium.
Gwen Snyder fulfilled her dream for her theatrical troupe by taking possession of a vacant building in Farmersville, which now serves as the headquarters and performance venue of Fine Arts on Main.
“The building had been gutted and it smelled like dirt,” Snyder said. “It was filthy, but I loved it and said that it would be perfect. With the help of DJP Creative in McKinney, the place is now filled with lights and soundboards. A month ago, my husband Mike put in the building’s heat and a bathroom in one day.”
Robert Hite, a test engineer at L3 Harris in Greenville, has been involved in the technical side of local theatrical productions since 1983. He served as a tech director for community theaters in Virginia and at Busch Gardens before moving here. He worked with Bill Salamon in the Greenville Community Theater during the 1980s and has been associated with the Greenville Theatre Works at the GMA. Hite brought his particular backstage skills to the premiere show at Fine Arts on Main.
“We started building the stage on the day after Thanksgiving,” Hite said. “That was on Friday, and the following Friday was our very first show. We took it from nothing to a raised stage to building the flats and putting the flats up in less than a week.
“Mike Snyder set everything up on a computer, and he trusted me to put it together. We had limited stage space, with plenty of depth but not much width.”
The play features live sound effects, with Mike Snyder and daughter Savannah serving as Foley artists.
“I think that’s what the audience liked the most — the sounds of the doors opening and closing, glass breaking and the ring of a cash register,” Hite said. “We created all our own effects. Mike even built a device that sounded like an old Model T Ford.”
In addition to two performances on Saturday in the Fine Arts on Main building, a Friday night performance was performed in the gazebo in downtown Farmersville.
“My actors said that the performance outside in the gazebo was absolutely the best show,” Snyder said. “People from Greenville, Farmersville and Frisco came out to watch it on a chilly night. They brought lawn chairs, and we sold cocoa. It was beautiful.”
“The Friday night outdoor broadcast at the gazebo streamed live over speakers and on the radio at 107.1 FM,” Hite said. “Farmersville has live music all the time on the square. The mayor said that a show in the gazebo would boost the holiday spirit for the town. After that evening’s performance, we had to move all the props, chairs and Foley gear from outside to inside for two shows on Saturday.”
The actors, clad in 1940s period clothing, were all locals from Royse City, Farmersville, McKinney, Commerce and Greenville. During commercial breaks, actresses Savannah Snyder, Ariel Bearer, Elisa Stallman and Emma Kearbey sang radio jingles.
Even though the onstage ensemble consisted of 14 players, the total cast of characters involved several dozen more. For example, actor Patrick Darling voiced eight people, including Freddie Filmore, the radio announcer, Harry, Young Harry, Ernie, Sam, Dr. Campbell and the sheriff.
In like manner, Mike Bendall from Greenville portrayed Mr. Gower, Bert the cop, another cop, the bridgekeeper, Charlie, Mr. Welch and Binky.
“At the first rehearsal, they assigned everyone several characters to play,” Bendall said. “Gwen told us to watch the 1946 movie. I watched it and decided to mimic each character. Mr. Gower was the most emotional part as he interacted with young George Bailey.
“Mr. Welch is an old fellow who takes up for his wife and punches the grownup George. Binky is the bar bouncer who throws Mr. Gower out. The bridgekeeper gets spooked by the possibility of Clarence being an angel. Charlie demands his $240 during a run on the bank, but later returns the money and wishes Merry Christmas to George and everyone.”
Next for Fine Arts on Main will be “The Little Prince” scheduled for Feb. 26-27. Auditions will take place Dec. 18-19.
