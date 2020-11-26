Greenville ISD’s partnership with Carevide – which has been named the Family Health Connection – had its official launch earlier this month, and will continue to offer students easier access to low-cost healthcare throughout school breaks and regardless of school closures because of COVID-19.
“With its convenient location in Carevide Pediatrics (at 3005A Joe Ramsey Blvd. in Greenville), the Family Health Connection is not affected by school closures and breaks,” said Carevide’s marketing and outreach coordinator Kasey Smith. “Carevide will continue to provide services to GISD students during its regular practice hours (8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays).
“Carevide Pediatrics is committed to treating GISD students whenever possible,” Smith added.
The clinic will, however, be closed Thanksgiving Day and the day after, as well as Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The partnership between Greenville ISD and Carevide was planned for about a year before being approved by the board of trustees on Oct. 20. The official launch of the program was on Nov. 6, with Carevide setting aside two rooms for the student clinic.
Medical services available to students through the program include sports physicals, immunizations and wellness checks, as well as treatment of chronic illnesses (such as asthma, diabetes and heart conditions) and acute illnesses (like the flu or bacterial and viral infections). The Family Health Connection also includes behavioral health and dental health services.
Also, while the world grapples with the coronavirus, the clinic is offering COVID-19 tests for students.
“These integrations mean that Carevide is able to treat the whole child in one convenient location,” Smith said.
During the first two weeks since the program’s launch, Carevide and GISD have been working to get the message out to families that the services are now available.
“We have received overwhelmingly positive feedback about this project,” Smith said. “As with any new healthcare project, there is an expected ‘ramp up’ period as families learn about the services offered.
“The GISD nurses are speaking to parents and making referrals to Carevide Pediatrics for services,” Smith explained.
The partnership was largely the result of efforts by GISD Director of Community Outreach David Gish and other district officials who wanted to see the district take a more proactive role in their students’ overall wellbeing.
“The Family Health Connection has the potential to have a dramatic positive effect on the health of our children and our community,” GISD Superintendent Demetrus Liggins said. “We all know that healthy students are better learners and enjoy a better quality of life.
“We are grateful to our partners at Carevide for providing this opportunity,” Liggins added.
