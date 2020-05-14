Greenville ISD announced Wednesday that this year’s graduation ceremony will be live-streamed. In the announcement, the district also detailed some of the safety precautions that will be taken at the event to prevent attendees’ potential exposure to COVID-19.
The graduation ceremony for Greenville High School’s Senior Class of 2020 will be at 8 p.m. Friday, May 29, at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium, and will be live-streamed on Greenville ISD’s Facebook page.
Most of the precautions for the graduation are ones conducive to maintaining social distancing, but the district is also requiring that all graduates and friends and family in attendance wear face masks.
Those safety precautions for the graduation include:
• Each graduate will receive a ticket that will admit five family members or guests to the ceremony.
• The guest ticket will have the graduate's name on it and will be given to them at the senior breakfast on Thursday, May 28, in the Greenville High School parking lot.
• Graduates need to arrive at the stadium by 7 p.m., where they will check-in and go to the indoor practice facility.
• Gates will open at 7 p.m., and the families and guest groups (of five or fewer) must enter the stadium together. There will be eight entrances to the stadium, which will open at 7 p.m. Please leave plenty of time to be seated.
• Ushers will help family and guest groups find seats, leaving a space of six feet or more between the groups.
• Graduates will be seated on the field, at least six feet apart.
• Attendees are required to wear face masks at the ceremony, and graduates will be provided with customized cloth masks.
• Greenville High School and New Horizons High School parents will receive a diagram of the field, showing where graduates are seated so they will be easier to spot by yard line.
• Hand sanitizer or handwashing stations will be available at all entrances.
• When exiting, attendees are asked to be patient and respect social distancing.
• Photos of families with their graduates are to be taken in the parking lot.
Before entering the stadium, guests will be asked if they are experiencing any of the symptoms commonly associated with coronavirus, such as:
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Chills
• Muscle pain
• Headache
• Sore throat
• Loss of taste or smell
• Feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100 degrees Fahrenheit
• Known close contact with a person who is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 if exposure to the active confirmed case occurred within the last 14 days.
